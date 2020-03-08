Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published March 8, 2020

DUVAL, Gary E., age 79, passed away February 26, 2020. A Vigil Service is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A Funeral Mass is set for 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing, with a reception to follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Resurrection Cemetery following the reception. Memorials in Gary’s name are suggested to Helena Food Share or the charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gary.