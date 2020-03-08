Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published March 8, 2020

“In Our Care”
TUESDAY
DUVAL, Gary E., age 79, passed away February 26, 2020. A Vigil Service is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A Funeral Mass is set for 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing, with a reception to follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Resurrection Cemetery following the reception. Memorials in Gary’s name are suggested to Helena Food Share or the charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gary.
THURSDAY
MARCUZZI, Maria S., age 66 of Townsend, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12th at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway in Townsend. Burial will follow the service at Deep Creek Cemetery. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Maria.
SATURDAY (MARCH 15th)
KUGLIN, John W., age 78 of Helena passed away February 29, 2020. A memorial gathering including food, drinks and stories will take place on Sunday, March 15th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montana City Grill. Memorials in his name may be sent to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society at lchsmontana.org or Prickly Pear Land Trust at pricklypearlt.org. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of John.
