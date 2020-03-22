Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published March 22, 2020
0 comments

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published March 22, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

CAMPBELL, Murdo, age 86 of Helena passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, services will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Murdo.

COONEY, Frank J., age 92 of Helena passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Frank.

DeVORE, L. Kent, age 92, of Helena, passed away March 18, 2020. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kent.

RADCLIFFE, Edith K. age 103, of Helena passed away March 18, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Edith.

SOWRE, Helen P. age 91 of Helena passed away March 13, 2020. No Services are planned at this time. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Helen.

TINSLEY, Laura R., age 87 of Helena passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Laura.

To plant a tree in memory of Anderson Home as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News