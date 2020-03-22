Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published March 22, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

CAMPBELL, Murdo, age 86 of Helena passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, services will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Murdo.

COONEY, Frank J., age 92 of Helena passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Frank.

DeVORE, L. Kent, age 92, of Helena, passed away March 18, 2020. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kent.