Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published June 8, 2020

“In Our Care”

TODAY

DANICICH, Eugene M. “Gene”, age 88 of Helena passed away May 31, 2020. Viewing will be from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on today, June 8th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9th at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing Street. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gene.

TUESDAY

APPLEGATE, Clarence L., age 84 of Helena passed away June 1, 2020. Viewing will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Clarence will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuenralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Clarence.

THURSDAY