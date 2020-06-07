Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published June 7, 2020
0 comments

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published June 7, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

MONDAY

DANICICH, Eugene M. “Gene”, age 88 of Helena passed away May 31, 2020. Viewing will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 8th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Tuesday, June 9, at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing Street. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gene.

TUESDAY

APPLEGATE, Clarence L., age 84 of Helena passed away June 1, 2020. Viewing will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Clarence will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuenralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Clarence.

THURSDAY

TYANICH, Peter, age 91 of Helena passed away May 29, 2020. Private family services are planned. A public graveside service for Peter and his wife Patricia with military honors will be held on June 11, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Forestvale cemetery in Helena. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Helena Food Share or a donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peter.

FRIDAY

COPE, Raymond E. ‘Ray’, age 79, of Clancy, passed away May 31, 2020. A viewing will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Helena, MT on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm. With graveside services commencing Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 am at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, Montana. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, New York 10017 in Ray's honor for a world without Myasthenia Gravis. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ray.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News