Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published June 27, 2020

“In Our Care”

TODAY

OLSON, Earl, age 81 of Helena passed away May 2, 2020. A service celebrating Earl’s life will be held at 1 p.m. today, June 27th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Earl was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Earl.

TUESDAY

DIVINE, Steven D., age 63, of Helena, passed away June 19, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Steven’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 30th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A Reception will be held at Steve and Sherry’s House, #16 Seventy-Nine Slash Rd. in East Helena. Donations are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Steven.

FRIDAY (JULY 10th)

STUMP (Rigler), Lucille K., age 90 of East Helena passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A private family Mass will be celebrated at SS Cyril and Methodius. She will be laid to Rest at St. Ann’s Cemetery in East Helena. Public celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10th at the Kennedy park in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Lucille.

