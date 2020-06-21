Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published June 21, 2020

“In Our Care”
MONDAY
FLESCH-WALING, Irene, age 90, of Helena passed away June 9th, 2020. Viewing will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by 12:00 Mass on Monday June 22nd at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic church, 120 W. Riggs in East Helena. Burial will immediately follow mass at Montana State Veterans cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Irene.
FRIDAY
RHODES, Beverly M., age 86, of Helena, passed away June 19, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., with burial to follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will be held at the family home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bev’s name are suggested to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society or to Helena Food Share. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Beverly.
SCHMIDT, William M., age 89, passed away February 4, 2020. A Graveside Service with Military Honors is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bill.
SATRUDAY
OLSON, Earl, age 81 of Helena passed away May 2, 2020. A service celebrating Earl’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Earl was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Earl.
