Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published June 20, 2020

GEISSER, Myrtle J., age 95 of Townsend passed away June 15, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20th at Alliance Bible Church, 107 E. Street in Townsend. Burial will follow the service at Deep Creek Cemetery. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Myrtle.
FLESCH-WALING, Irene, age 90, of Helena passed away June 9th, 2020. Viewing will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by 12:00 Mass on Monday June 22nd at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic church, 120 W. Riggs in East Helena. Burial will immediately follow mass at Montana State Veterans cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Irene.
