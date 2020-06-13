Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published June 13, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

FLESCH-WALING, Irene, age 90 of Helena passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Irene.

MONDAY

FISHER, Jane S., age 66 of Helena, passed away June 4, 2020. A private memorial service will be held for close family members on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., and live streamed for the public on St. Paul’s United Methodist Church’s YouTube channel. Jane’s family requests that community members offer their condolences at www.aswfuneralhome.com. Each memory or condolence entered will correspond to a candle lit during the memorial service. Donations in memoriam can be made online to The Friendship Center or to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society in Helena.

WEDNESDAY

NELSON, Ardell V., age 90 of Helena passed away June 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. The funeral service will also be live streamed on the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Facebook page. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ardell.

