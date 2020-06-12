Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published June 12, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

NELSON, Ardell V., age 90 of Helena passed away June 10, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ardell.

TODAY

COPE, Raymond E. ‘Ray’, age 79, of Clancy, passed away May 31, 2020. With graveside services commencing today, June 12th at 11 am at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, New York 10017 in Rays honor for a world without Myasthenia Gravis. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ray.

MONDAY

FISHER, Jane S., age 66 of Helena, passed away June 4, 2020. A private memorial service will be held for close family members on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., and live streamed for the public on St. Paul’s United Methodist Church’s YouTube channel. Jane’s family requests that community members offer their condolences at www.aswfuneralhome.com. Each memory or condolence entered will correspond to a candle lit during the memorial service. Donations in memoriam can be made online to The Friendship Center or to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society in Helena.