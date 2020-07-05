Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published July 5, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

FRIDAY (JULY 10th)

STUMP (Rigler), Lucille K., age 90 of East Helena passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A private family Mass will be celebrated at SS Cyril and Methodius. She will be laid to Rest at St. Ann’s Cemetery in East Helena. Public celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10th at the Kennedy park in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Lucille.

GIUFFRE, Leonard R. ‘Jeff’, age 78, of Townsend, passed away June 19, 2020. Memorial and graveside services for those wanting to pay respects will be performed at Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery in Helena Montana on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jeff.

SATURDAY

BLESSINGER, Michael H., age 62, of Helena, passed away June 8, 2020. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Anderson, Stevenson, Wilke Funeral Home, with a reception following in the funeral home’s social hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcome at the Foundation for Animals, PO Box 389, Helena, MT 59624. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mike.