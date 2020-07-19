Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published July 19, 2020

“In Our Care”
TINSLEY, Laura Ruth, age 87, formerly of Helena, passed away in Great Falls, MT on March 19, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena, with a reception to follow in the social hall of the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Montana Hope Project PO Box 5927, Helena, MT 59604, God’s Love 533 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT, 59601 or Helena Food Share P.O. Box 943, Helena, MT 59624-0943. The service will be streamed via Facebook live on the funeral home Facebook page. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Laura.
