Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published July 16, 2020

NICHOLSON, Leland J., age 71, of Helena, passed away July 12, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, July 17th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with military honors will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lee’s memory may be made to the Helena Kennel Club Grants Program, PO Box 415, Helena MT, 59624 Attn: Lee Nicholson Donation Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Leland.