MUNYAN, Spencer R., age 93, of Helena, passed away January 3, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Spencer.
TODAY
BRIGGS-MELECH, Montez, age 100 of Helena passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at the Helena Nazarene Church, 117 Valley Dr, today at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, where Montez will be laid to rest next to Doug. A reception will be held at the Nazarene Church following the interment in the fellowship hall. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Montez.
KOHL, Doris J., age 86 of Helena passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. today, January 11th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial will follow the reception at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Doris.
