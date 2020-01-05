{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

TODAY

BARRAUGH, Teresa “Terri”, age 55, of Helena, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Terri’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. today, January 5th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception Will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Terri.

MONDAY

PINE, Roger D., age 58, of Helena passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. A graveside service will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at the Lewis & Clark County Cemetery.

