NOONAN, Edward J. ‘Ed’, age 70, of Helena, Passed away January 20, 2020. A service celebrating Ed’s life begins at 12:00 p.m., FRIDAY, FEB. 28, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St., with a reception to follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Ed.
MONDAY
CARPENTER Jr., Douglas, C. "Doug", age 89 of Helena passed away Tuesday, January 21. 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1260 Otter Road in Helena. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. A luncheon will follow the burial back at the church. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Doug.
TUESDAY
HENKEL, Betty, age 89 of Helena passed away January 20, 2020. A Funeral Mass will take place at Noon, January 28th at Saint Helena Cathedral, 530 N. Ewing St. Following the Mass there will be a luncheon in the lower level of the Cathedral in the Brondel Center. Burial will be at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison later with family. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Betty.
SATURDAY (FEBRUARY 1st)
KIBLER, Michael “Mike” D., age 62, of Helena, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Mike’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1st at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service at VFW Post 10010, 113 W. Main St. in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Mike.
