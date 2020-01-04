“In Our Care”
SHARP, Shelley, age 68 of Helena passed away December 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. today, January 4th in the gymnasium at Jim Darcy School, 990 Lincoln Road. The entrance for services will be at the front doors next to the flag pole. A graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service in the cafeteria at Jim Darcy School. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Shelley.
DUNCAN, Philip R., age 92, of Helena, passed away December 31, 2019. A graveside service will be held today, January 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Forestvale Cemetery, 690 Forestvale Rd., followed by a reception in the fellowship hall at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave. at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to God’s Love; Helena or St. John’s Lutheran Church. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Philip.
