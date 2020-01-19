{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

FIELD, Patricia, age 87, of Townsend, passed away January 14, 2020. Services will be held at a later date and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Patricia.

GARABEDIAN, Therese “Tess” Loretta Tutty, age 92, of Watertown, Mass., died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 10, 2019 after an adventure-filled life. Tess was cremated in Watertown, Mass., her hometown for many years. Her ashes will be buried in Butte, Montana’s Holy Cross Cemetery this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider paying off a child’s lunch debt at a school near you. Or, please donate to the Watertown, Mass., Animal Control Fund (contact Karen O’Reilly at 617-972-6446); the Armenian Museum of America, Watertown, Mass., www.armenianmuseum.org; or an organization of your choice that is helping feed and shelter immigrant children at the border. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Tess.

To plant a tree in memory of Anderson Home as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments