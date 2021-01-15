Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Jan. 15, 2021

“In Our Care”

PENDING

TUGGLE, Jane, age 91, of Helena, passed away January 12, 2021. Services will be held at a later date and will be announced when they’re scheduled. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jane.

VERZATT, Clarence “Glyn,” age 87, of Helena, passed away January 7, 2021. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be held at a later date and will be announced when they’re scheduled. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Glyn.

TUESDAY

MOODY, Vernon, age 88, of Helena, passed away January 8, 2021. A graveside service with Military Honors is being held on Tuesday January 19th 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Vernon.