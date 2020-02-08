Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Feb. 8, 2020
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Feb. 8, 2020

McDONALD, James D., age 66 of Helena passed away this January. A social gathering celebrating James' life will be held at 11 a.m. today, February 8th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in the social hall, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of James.

STREETS, Burleigh D., age 76 of Helena passed away February 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., today, February 8th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow at the family’s home at 700 Cole Avenue in Helena, Montana. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Burleigh.

