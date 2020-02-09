Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Feb. 9, 2020
LYTLE, Donald J. ‘Don’, age 76, of Helena, passed away February 1, 2020. A Graveside Service with Military Honors is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison. A Celebration of Don’s Life will follow with rock ‘n roll music at Haps Bar, 1505 Railroad Ave., Helena. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the transportation fund to take children to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; Lewis and Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604, or Cohesion Dance Project, 1020 Argyle St., Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Don.

LOESSBERG, Kenneth E., age 89, of Townsend, passed away February 6, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway in Townsend. A reception will follow the service at the American Legion, 211 Broadway in Townsend. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kenneth.

