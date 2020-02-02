Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Feb. 2, 2020

“In Our Care”

MONDAY

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

DIXON, Virgil R., age 80 of Helena passed away January 26, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Virgil’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3rd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Virgil’s name may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Virgil.

GRIFFITH, Joane S., age 94, of Helena passed away January 25, 2020. A service celebrating Joane’s life will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, February 3rd in the Forum of Touchmark, 915 Saddle Drive. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joane.

SATURDAY

McDONALD, James D., age 66 of Helena passed away this January. A social gathering celebrating James' life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in the social hall, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of James.

To plant a tree in memory of Anderson Home as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.