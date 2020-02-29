Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Feb. 29, 2020

MCGOWAN , Peggy A., age 87 of Helena passed away February 13th. A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held today, February 29th ar1 p.m. at the Helena Valley Community Center, 3553 Tizer Rd. Memorials in Peggy’s name may be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604 or to St Peter’s Health Foundation, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or share a memory of Peggy.

MARCILLE, Elaine C., age 85 of Helena passed away February 21, 2020. A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3rd at the Cathedral of St. Helena 530 N. Ewing Street. A reception will follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Elaine.