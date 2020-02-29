Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Feb. 29, 2020

“In Our Care”
TODAY
MCGOWAN, Peggy A., age 87 of Helena passed away February 13th. A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held today, February 29th ar1 p.m. at the Helena Valley Community Center, 3553 Tizer Rd. Memorials in Peggy’s name may be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604 or to St Peter’s Health Foundation, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or share a memory of Peggy.
You have free articles remaining.
TUESDAY
MARCILLE, Elaine C., age 85 of Helena passed away February 21, 2020. A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3rd at the Cathedral of St. Helena 530 N. Ewing Street. A reception will follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Elaine.
WEDNESDAY
TALLMAN, Fr. Stephen J., age 89, of Florence, MT, passed away February 24, 2020. A vigil service is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 3rd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 4th at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St., with burial to follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral, 530 N. Ewing St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Fr. Tallman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.