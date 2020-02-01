Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published Feb. 1, 2020

“In Our Care”

TODAY

KIBLER, Michael “Mike” D., age 62, of Helena, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Mike’s life will be held at 11:00 today, February 1st at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service at VFW Post 10010, 113 W. Main St. in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Mike.

RAMSEY, John L., age 71 of Townsend passed away January 21, 2020. A service celebrating John’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. today, February 1st at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 301 N. Cherry Street in Townsend. Memorial contributions may be made to Jett’s Special Olympics team, the Tri-County Twisters, c/o Bruce Brensdal, PO Box 52 Jefferson City, Montana 59638, or WELCA at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 301 North Cherry Street, Townsend, Montana 59644. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of John.