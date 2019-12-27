“In Our Care”
MURFITT, Myrtle, age 86 of Helena passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. today, December 28th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the social hall at the funeral home. Memorials in Myrtle’s name may be made to the Pad for Paws Foundation, PO Box 287, Helena, MT 59624. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Myrtle.
OLSEN, Eugene C., age 81 of Helena passed away Thursday, December 19th, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Eugene’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. today, December 28th at the Church of the Nazarene, 117 Valley Drive. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will follow the reception at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Eugene.
DONALDSON, Beverly, age 83, of Helena, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. A funeral service will be held on today, December 28th at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 535 N. Ewing St. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. A burial will take place following the reception at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Bev.
MONDAY
MCGINNIS, Ronald “Ron”, age 76 of East Helena passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 30th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ron.
