BERNARD, Elmer D. “Barney”, age 89 of East Helena passed away Dec. 8, 2019. Barney requests your presence to drink a toast and share a fond memory at 2 p.m. today, Dec. 22 at VFW Post 10010, 113 W. Main St in East Helena. Memorial donations may be made to the VFW in East Helena or an organization of choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or to share a memory of Barney.
OLSEN, Eugene C., age 81 of Helena passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Eugene’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Church of the Nazarene, 117 Valley Drive. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will follow the reception at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Eugene.
GLEICH, Pius, age 83 of Helena passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at S.S. Cyril and Methodius Catholic, 120 W. Riggs St. in East Helena. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the Rosary at the church. The reception will follow the Funeral Mass in the fellowship hall of the church. A burial will take place following the reception, at 3 p.m., at Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Pius.
