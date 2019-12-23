{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

SATURDAY

OLSEN, Eugene C., age 81 of Helena passed away Thursday, Dec. 19th, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Eugene’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Church of the Nazarene, 117 Valley Drive. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will follow the reception at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Eugene.

DONALDSON, Beverly, age 83, of Helena, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 27, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave, Helena, MT 59602. Funeral service and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 535 N. Ewing St., Helena, MT 59601. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. A burial will take place following the reception at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Beverly.

To plant a tree in memory of Anderson Home as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments