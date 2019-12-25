{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

SATURDAY

OLSEN, Eugene C., age 81 of Helena passed away Thursday, December 19th, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Eugene’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28th at the Church of the Nazarene, 117 Valley Drive. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will follow the reception at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Eugene.

To plant a tree in memory of Anderson Home as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments