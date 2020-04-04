Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices published April 4, 2020

“In Our Care”
LAMPING, Donna, M., age 73 of Helena passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Services will be held at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in East Helena, when it’s safe to gather. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Donna.
JORGENSEN, Bernice E., age 86 of Helena, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bernice.
