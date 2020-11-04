 Skip to main content
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
THURSDAY

REYNOLDS, James, age 75, of Clancy, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Viewing will take place at 12 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. The family requests donations in James' name be made to the Fort Harrison Liberty House: Voluntary Services Office, P.O. Box 167 Fort Harrison, MT 59636. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of James.

