Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

“In Our Care”

SEELY, Doris, age 89, of Helena, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. today, May 6, at Sunset Cemetery, 5001 Crackerville Road, Anaconda, MT 59711. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Doris.

