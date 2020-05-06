Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

SEELY, Doris, age 89, of Helena, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. today, May 6, at Sunset Cemetery, 5001 Crackerville Road, Anaconda, MT 59711. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Doris.