Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

“In Our Care”
PENDING
RADKE, Fred, age 80, of Helena, passed away May 23, 2020. Graveside services are pending and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Fred.
SATURDAY
MORGAN, David, age 80, of Elliston, passed away May 22, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of David. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID-19 social distancing will be implemented at the gathering.
TUESDAY
CRUM, Clifton R. “Cliff,” age 84, of Boulder, passed away May 25, 2020. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 N. Jackson St., Boulder. Burial with military honors will take place at 3 p.m. at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Due to social distancing mandates related to COVID-19 social distancing will be implemented at the gathering. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Cliff.
