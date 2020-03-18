Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

BARTOS , Helena, age 91, of Helena, passed away March 12, 2020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Cathedral of St. Helena with Rite of Committal to follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Helen.

CEARTIN, Charlotte, age 88, of Helena, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall at the funeral home. Burial will follow the reception at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in East Helena. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Kids Pack through the Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis Street, Helena, MT 59601, 406-443-3663 and or Pad for Paws Foundation, P.O. Box 287, Helena, MT 59624. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Charlotte.