Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

“In Our Care”

PENDING

BEAGLES, Janet E., age 91, of Helena, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Janet.

THURSDAY

MARCUZZI, Maria S., age 66, of Townsend, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway in Townsend. Burial will follow the service at Deep Creek Cemetery. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Maria.

FRIDAY