Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

BEAGLES, Janet E., age 91, of Helena, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Janet.
MARCUZZI, Maria S., age 66, of Townsend, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway in Townsend. Burial will follow the service at Deep Creek Cemetery. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Maria.
SCHROTH, Cherie L. Senecal, age 55, of Buffalo Gap, South Dakota, passed away March 6, 2020. A service will be held on Friday, March 13, at the Elliston Gymnasium in Elliston, Montana, at 11 a.m. followed by her burial at the Elliston cemetery. Please join us for a luncheon at the Elliston Gymnasium following the burial. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Cherie.
HIATT, Clifford “Dallas," age 80, of Helena, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. A service celebrating Dallas’ life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dallas.
CEARTIN, Charlotte, age 88, of Helena, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall at the funeral home. Burial will follow the reception at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Charlotte.
