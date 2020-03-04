Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

TALLMAN, Fr. Stephen J., age 89, of Florence, Montana, passed away Feb. 24, 2020. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. today, March 4, at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St., with burial to follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral, 530 N. Ewing St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Fr. Tallman.