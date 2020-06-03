Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

TYANICH, Peter, age 91, of Helena, passed away May 29, 2020. Private family services are planned. A public graveside service for Peter and his wife Patricia with military honors will be held on June 11, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Forestvale cemetery in Helena. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Helena Food Share or a donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peter.