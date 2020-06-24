Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
“In Our Care”

FRIDAY

ACCRISTO, Patsy L, age 74, of Helena, passed away May 26, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Patsy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Graveside Services will follow at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Patsy.

RHODES, Beverly M., age 86, of Helena, passed away June 19, 2020. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., with burial to follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will be held at the family home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bev’s name are suggested to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society or to Helena Food Share. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Beverly.

SATURDAY

OLSON, Earl, age 81, of Helena, passed away May 2, 2020. A service celebrating Earl’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Earl was laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Earl.

TUESDAY

DIVINE, Steven D., age 63, of Helena, passed away June 19, 2020. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A Reception will be announced at the service. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Steven.

