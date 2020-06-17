Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

“In Our Care”
TODAY
NELSON, Ardell V., age 90, of Helena, passed away June 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Today, June 17, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. The funeral service will also be live streamed on the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Facebook page. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ardell.
FRIDAY
WIGGINS, Donald, age 85 of Helena passed away May 9th, 2020. A Graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19th at Montana State Veterans cemetery shelter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Don.
SATURDAY
GEISSER, Myrtle J., age 95, of Townsend, passed away June 15, 2020. Viewing will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 19, at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway in Townsend. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Alliance Bible Church, 107 E. St. in Townsend. Burial will follow the service at Deep Creek Cemetery. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Myrtle.
MONDAY
Flesch – Waling, Irene, age 90, of Helena, passed away June 9th, 2020. Viewing will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by 12:00 Mass on Monday, June 22, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic church, 120 W. Riggs in East Helena. Burial will immediately follow mass at Montana State Veterans cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Irene.
