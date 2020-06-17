Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“In Our Care”

TODAY

NELSON, Ardell V., age 90, of Helena, passed away June 10, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Today, June 17, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will follow the service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. The funeral service will also be live streamed on the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Facebook page. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ardell.

FRIDAY

WIGGINS, Donald, age 85 of Helena passed away May 9th, 2020. A Graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19th at Montana State Veterans cemetery shelter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Don.

SATURDAY