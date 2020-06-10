Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Notices for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

VOLLMER, William A., age 81 of Helena passed away June 7, 2020. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Memorials in William’s name are suggested to the Tri Lakes Fire Department 3200 Spokane Creek Road, East Helena, MT 59635, Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604 or to Hospice of St. Peter’s Hospital c/o St. Peter’s Hospital, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 5960. Please visit wwww.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of William.

THURSDAY

TYANICH, Peter, age 91 of Helena passed away May 29, 2020. Private family services are planned. A public graveside service for Peter and his wife Patricia, with military honors, will be held on June 11th at 3 p.m. at Forestvale. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Helena Food Share or to an organization of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peter.

FRIDAY