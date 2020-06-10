Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Notices for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

“In Our Care”
PENDING
VOLLMER, William A., age 81 of Helena passed away June 7, 2020. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Memorials in William’s name are suggested to the Tri Lakes Fire Department 3200 Spokane Creek Road, East Helena, MT 59635, Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604 or to Hospice of St. Peter’s Hospital c/o St. Peter’s Hospital, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 5960. Please visit wwww.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of William.
THURSDAY
TYANICH, Peter, age 91 of Helena passed away May 29, 2020. Private family services are planned. A public graveside service for Peter and his wife Patricia, with military honors, will be held on June 11th at 3 p.m. at Forestvale. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Helena Food Share or to an organization of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peter.
FRIDAY
COPE, Raymond E. ‘Ray’, age 79, of Clancy, passed away May 31, 2020. Viewing will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. on Thursday, June 11th from 5 pm to 7 pm. With graveside services commencing Friday, June 12th at 11:00 am at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, New York 10017 in Rays honor for a world without Myasthenia Gravis. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ray.
MONDAY
FISHER, Jane S., age 66 of Helena, passed away June 4, 2020. A private memorial service will be held for close family members on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., and live streamed for the public on St. Paul’s United Methodist Church’s YouTube channel. Jane’s family requests that community members offer their condolences at www.aswfuneralhome.com. Each memory or condolence entered will correspond to a candle lit during the memorial service. Donations in memoriam can be made online to The Friendship Center or to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society in Helena.
Welcome to the discussion.
