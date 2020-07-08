Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

TILLO, Richard J., age 91, of Helena, passed away June 26, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when completed. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Richard.

FRIDAY

McCLURE, Teagan N, age 16, of East Helena, passed away April 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., Helena, MT 59602. A reception will follow the Memorial service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Teagan.