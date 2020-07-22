Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

COOPER POWER, Elaine, age 100, of Helena, passed away June 30, 2020. Private family services will be held at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory or Elaine.

WEDNESDAY

TINSLEY, Laura Ruth, age 87, formerly of Helena, passed away in Great Falls, Montana, on March 19, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. today, July 22, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. with a reception to follow in the social hall of the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Montana Hope Project P.O. Box 5927, Helena, MT 59604, God’s Love 533 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT, 59601 or Helena Food Share P.O. Box 943, Helena, MT 59624-0943. The service will be streamed via Facebook live on the funeral home Facebook page. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Laura.

FRIDAY

McCUBBINS, Charles L., age 64, of Helena, passed away July 19, 2020. Graveside service will be Friday morning, July 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Radersburg Cemetery in Radersburg, Montana. A gathering will follow at 1 p.m. at Charlie and Micki’s home, 2885 Canyon Ferry Road in Helena at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Radersburg Historical Preservation group and sent to: RHPI, P.O. Box 96 Toston, MT 59643. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Charles.