Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

“In Our Care”

THURSDAY

CULLEN, Donald W. “Don”, age 96, of Helena, passed away June 26, 2020. Graveside services will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Don.

FRIDAY

COX, Terri R., age 66, of Helena, passed away April 14, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Terri’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Kennedy Park in East Helena. Memorials in Terri’s name are suggested to the Last Chance Community Pow Wow, P.O. Box 179, Helena, Montana 59624 or to an organization or charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhoem.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Terri.

FRIDAY (JULY 10)

STUMP (Rigler), Lucille K., age 90, of East Helena, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A private family Mass will be celebrated at SS Cyril and Methodius. She will be laid to Rest at St. Ann’s Cemetery in East Helena. Public celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at the Kennedy park in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Lucille.