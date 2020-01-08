“In Our Care”
HOFFMAN, Michael G., age 68, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Michael.
FRIDAY
ZEECK, John R., age 69, of Helena, passed away Dec. 30, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Road, with a reception to follow the Mass at the church. There will be private family distribution of the ashes that will occur at a later time. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of John.
SATURDAY
BRIGGS-MELECH, Montez, age 100, of Helena, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Please join the family in a celebration of life with a viewing at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave, on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4-6 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Helena Nazarene Church, 117 Valley Drive, on Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, where Montez will be laid to rest next to Doug. A reception will be held at the Nazarene Church following the interment in the fellowship hall. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Montez.
KOHL, Doris J., age 86, of Helena, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial will follow the reception at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Doris.
