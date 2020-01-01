{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

DUNCAN, Philip R., age 92, of Helena, passed away Dec. 31, 2019. Services are pending and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Philip.

FRIDAY

GLEICH, Pius, age 83, of Helena, passed away Dec. 20, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at S.S. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs St. in East Helena. A funeral Mass will be celebrated following the Rosary at the church. The reception will follow the Mass in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will take place following the reception, at 3 p.m., at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Pius.

SATURDAY

SHARP, Shelley, age 68, of Helena, passed away Dec. 28, 2019. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, in the gymnasium at Jim Darcy School, 990 Lincoln Road. The entrance for services will be at the front doors next to the flag pole. A graveside service will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service in the cafeteria at Jim Darcy School. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Shelley.

