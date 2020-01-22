“In Our Care”
FRIDAY
JONES, Elizabeth J. “Betty,” age 87, of Helena, passed away Jan. 7, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan St. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty’s name may be made to the YWCA Helena, P.O. Box 518, Helena, MT 59624, Montana Historical Society, P.O. Box 201201, Helena, MT 59620 or St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan Street. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Betty.
You have free articles remaining.
SATURDAY
CELANDER, Joyce, age 89, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away Jan. 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Yoked Parish of First Presbyterian and American Lutheran Churches, 411 Jefferson St. in White Sulphur Springs, followed by a graveside service at Mayn Cemetery. A luncheon reception will follow the graveside services back at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Joyce’s favorite charities; Mountainview Medical Center, The Yoked Parish Church, or The Meagher County Community Center. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joyce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.