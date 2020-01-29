“In Our Care”
PENDING
DIXON, Virgil R., age 80, of Helena, passed away Jan. 26, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Virgil.
LESTER, Henrietta “Millie,” age 73, of Helena, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. At her request, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held in Oklahoma when she is laid to rest with her husband. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Millie.
FRIDAY
MURPHY, Daniel, age 70, of Helena, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana in Helena. A luncheon reception will follow the service in the social hall at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Helena Food Share. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dan.
SATURDAY
KIBLER, Michael “Mike” D., age 62, of Helena, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Mike’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service at VFW Post 10010, 113 W. Main St. in East Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Mike.
RAMSEY, John L., age 71, of Townsend, passed away Jan. 21, 2020. A service celebrating John’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 301 N. Cherry St. in Townsend. Memorial contributions may be made to Jett’s Special Olympics team, the Tri-County Twisters, c/o Bruce Brensdal, PO Box 52 Jefferson City, Montana 59638, or WELCA at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 301 North Cherry St., Townsend, Montana 59644. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of John.
WEBB, William "Bill," age 89 of Toston, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Broadway in Townsend. Graveside services will follow at the Radersburg Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the fellowship hall of the church. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bill.
MONDAY
GRIFFITH, Joane S., age 93, of Helena, passed away Jan. 25, 2020. A service celebrating Joane’s live will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the Forum of Touchmark, 915 Saddle Drive. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joane.
