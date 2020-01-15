{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

PENDING

JONES, Elizabeth J. “Betty," age 87, of Helena, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they’re complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Betty.

THURSDAY

HURD, Donald J. “Don," age 77, of Helena, passed away Dec. 21, 2019. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. A reception will follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Don's name are suggested to Exploration Works, 995 Carousel Way, Helena, MT 59601; or to the Carroll College Math Department, 1601 N Benton Ave., Helena, MT 59625. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Don.

SATURDAY

PIERCE, Ann E., age 81 of Helena passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. A service celebrating Ann’s life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ann.

