Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021
McHUGH, Jacquelin, age 92, of Helena, passed away Dec. 28, 2020. Donations and gifts can be sent to the Helena Food Share P.O. Box 943 Helena, Montana, 59624, or the charity of your choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jackie.

VERZATT, Clarence “Glyn,” age 87, of Helena, passed away Jan. 7, 2021. Due to COVID restrictions, services will be held at a later date and will be announced when they’re scheduled. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Glyn.

