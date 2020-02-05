Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, February 5, 2020
0 comments

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

SATURDAY

McDONALD, James D., age 66, of Helena, passed away this January. A social gathering celebrating James' life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in the social hall, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of James.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News