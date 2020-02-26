Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

NOONAN, Edward J., "Ed," age 70, of Helena, passed away Jan. 20, 2020. Ed’s life will be celebrated with a social gathering at the Myrna Loy Center at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. Mass of Resurrection will be at the Cathedral of St. Helena on Friday, Feb. 28, at noon, with a luncheon to follow in the Brondel Center. His final cremains will be interred privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Butte. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Edward J. Noonan Memorial Fund for Non-Profits established at Valley Bank of Helena (www.valleybankhelena.com) so others may continue to benefit in his name. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ed.