Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
0 comments

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“In Our Care”

FRIDAY

NOONAN, Edward J., "Ed," age 70, of Helena, passed away Jan. 20, 2020. Ed’s life will be celebrated with a social gathering at the Myrna Loy Center at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. Mass of Resurrection will be at the Cathedral of St. Helena on Friday, Feb. 28, at noon, with a luncheon to follow in the Brondel Center. His final cremains will be interred privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Butte. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Edward J. Noonan Memorial Fund for Non-Profits established at Valley Bank of Helena (www.valleybankhelena.com) so others may continue to benefit in his name. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ed.

SATURDAY

MCGOWAN, Peggy A., age 87, of Helena, passed away Feb. 13. A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Helena Valley Community Center, 3553 Tizer Road. Memorials in Peggy’s name may be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604 or to St Peter’s Health Foundation, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or share a memory of Peggy.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News