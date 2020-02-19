Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home notices for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

NEMFAKOS, Chuck, age 49, of Helena, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced when they're complete. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Chuck.

POLHEMUS, Nancy F., age 93, of Helena, passed away Feb. 16, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Nancy.

